Press Release: Gabe Vasquez Introduces Bipartisan Border Legislation to Combat Cartel Activity and Human Smuggling

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez introduced bipartisan bills targeting drug cartels and human trafficking in border communities.

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) has introduced two bipartisan bills aimed at combating organized crime in border communities: the No More Narcos Act and the Stop COYOTES Act. These bills focus on preventing drug cartels and human traffickers from exploiting vulnerable populations, particularly youth.

Vasquez stated, "My bipartisan bills strengthen our ability to disrupt cartel activity, protect our kids from exploitation." The legislation includes an educational campaign targeting students near the U.S.-Mexico border and imposes harsher penalties on human smugglers.

Both bills have gained support from local police departments and education organizations, highlighting their potential impact on enhancing public safety and community well-being in border areas.

Gabe Vasquez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gabe Vasquez is worth $24.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 437th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Vasquez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Gabe Vasquez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gabe Vasquez:

H.R.4290: To direct the Secretary of the Army, the Secretary of the Air Force, and the Secretary of the Interior to obtain and place plaques honoring the Downwinder communities of New Mexico, who suffered detrimental health effects as a result of exposure to radioactive fallout.

H.R.4289: To amend title 10, United States Code, to reduce the distance required for the Secretary of Defense to reimburse travel expenses relating to specialty care, and for other purposes.

H.R.4003: Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act

H.R.3473: Humane Accountability Act

H.R.3085: Expanding Regional Airports Act

H.R.2903: M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act

Gabe Vasquez Fundraising

Gabe Vasquez recently disclosed $562.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 129th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.7% came from individual donors.

Vasquez disclosed $162.3K of spending. This was the 342nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vasquez disclosed $626.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 410th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

