Press Release: Gabe Evans and Maria Salazar Introduce Bipartisan Dignity Act for Immigration Reform

U.S. Representatives introduced the Dignity Act of 2025, aiming to reform immigration with bipartisan support.

U.S. Representatives Gabe Evans and Maria Salazar have introduced the Dignity Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill aimed at reforming the immigration system without additional costs. The legislation seeks to enhance border security, uphold existing laws, and provide a pathway to legal status for long-term immigrants who comply with regulations, emphasizing accountability.

Representative Evans noted, “I’m proud to help introduce... a practical solution for immigrants who want to work hard.” In her remarks, Congresswoman Salazar emphasized the bill’s intent to secure the border without offering amnesty, stating, “No amnesty. No handouts. Just accountability.”

The Dignity Act outlines measures such as comprehensive border surveillance, nationwide E-Verify mandates, and the establishment of a Dignity Program, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain legal status by paying restitution and adhering to legal guidelines, while also protecting Dreamers.

