Press Release: Friedman Secures Commitment from Transportation Secretary Duffy for 2028 Olympics Planning

Congresswoman Laura Friedman secured a commitment from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to collaborate on the 2028 Olympics logistics.

During a House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee hearing on July 16, 2025, Congresswoman Laura Friedman announced that U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has committed to collaborating on preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Duffy stated, “I stand willing and ready to partner with you to make sure this goes well.”

Friedman emphasized the importance of federal support for local infrastructure, asserting that investments now could enhance transportation for both the Games and everyday residents. The upcoming Olympics are anticipated to draw approximately 10,500 athletes and millions of spectators, placing significant demands on local systems.

Laura Friedman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Laura Friedman is worth $1.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 289th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Friedman has approximately $401.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Laura Friedman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Laura Friedman:

H.R.3874: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

H.R.2428: Wildfire Homeowner Relief Act

H.R.2427: Stop Disaster Price Gouging Act

H.R.2254: Don’t Penalize Victims Act

Laura Friedman Fundraising

Laura Friedman recently disclosed $176.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 481st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 74.8% came from individual donors.

Friedman disclosed $141.2K of spending. This was the 394th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Friedman disclosed $324.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 563rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

