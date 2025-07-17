Press Release: Friedman Secures Commitment from Transportation Secretary Duffy for 2028 Olympic Preparations in Los Angeles

Congresswoman Laura Friedman obtains a commitment from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to support LA's 2028 Olympic preparation.

On July 16, 2025, Congresswoman Laura Friedman (CA-30) announced a commitment from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to collaborate with Los Angeles in preparation for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. During a House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee hearing, Duffy emphasized the importance of transportation, stating, "I stand willing and ready to partner with you."

Friedman highlighted the need for federal support, noting that "preparing for the Olympics is a massive undertaking" and the investments should benefit both the Games and local residents. The upcoming event is expected to draw around 10,500 athletes and millions of spectators, thus significantly impacting local infrastructure.

