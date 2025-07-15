Press Release: Fischer and Duckworth Discuss She DRIVES Act on CBS Mornings

Senators Fischer and Duckworth's She DRIVES Act aims to enhance vehicle safety for women, featured on CBS Mornings.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Tammy Duckworth appeared on 'CBS Mornings' to discuss their bipartisan She DRIVES Act, aimed at enhancing vehicle safety for women. The bill proposes modernizing safety tests and utilizing advanced techniques, including the introduction of female crash test dummies.

Fischer stated, "Whether driving or as passengers, we want to make sure that women are safe when they get in a vehicle," while Duckworth emphasized the need for change, aiming to "remedy the situation" and improve safety outcomes.

With studies indicating higher death and injury rates for women in vehicle crashes, the legislation seeks to address deficiencies in crash testing programs and ensure better representation in safety evaluations. The bill is currently awaiting full Senate consideration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Deb Fischer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Deb Fischer is worth $4.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 147th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fischer has approximately $408.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Deb Fischer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fischer.

Deb Fischer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Deb Fischer:

S.2176: NNSA Infrastructure Improvements Act of 2025

S.1962: Secure Space Act of 2025

S.1878: ATTAIN Mental Health Act

S.1835: CHIP IN for Veterans Act of 2025

S.1618: Precision Agriculture Loan Act of 2025

S.1617: LAST ACRE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Deb Fischer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fischer.

Deb Fischer Fundraising

Deb Fischer recently disclosed $188.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 321st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 58.7% came from individual donors.

Fischer disclosed $102.7K of spending. This was the 415th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fischer disclosed $111.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 659th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Deb Fischer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.