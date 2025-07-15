Press Release: FEMA Authorized Funds for Highland Fire Response in Oregon, Says Congressman Cliff Bentz

FEMA funding approved to assist with the Highland Fire in Crook County, Oregon, safeguarding communities and resources.

The White House has authorized FEMA to allocate funding to combat the Highland Fire in Crook County, Oregon. Congressman Cliff Bentz expressed his support for this decision, emphasizing the need to protect homes, infrastructure, and natural resources endangered by the wildfire. He stated, "This authorization will help the Crook County Community."

Bentz affirmed his commitment to collaborate with FEMA and other agencies as they address the situation. The announcement aims to bolster efforts in managing the ongoing wildfire crisis.

Cliff Bentz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Cliff Bentz is worth $6.9M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 120th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bentz has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Cliff Bentz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bentz.

Cliff Bentz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Cliff Bentz:

H.R.1777: SECURE Notarization Act of 2025

H.R.1655: Wildfire Communications Resiliency Act

H.R.655: The Dalles Watershed Development Act

You can track bills proposed by Cliff Bentz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bentz.

Cliff Bentz Fundraising

Cliff Bentz recently disclosed $100.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 452nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 25.5% came from individual donors.

Bentz disclosed $117.3K of spending. This was the 371st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bentz disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 233rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Cliff Bentz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

