Press Release: Eugene Vindman Criticizes Defense Spending Bill for Workforce Cuts and Counterterrorism Defunding

Representative Eugene Vindman criticizes the Defense Spending Bill for reducing workforce and cutting counterterrorism funding.

Congressman Eugene Vindman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, expressed strong opposition to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026. He stated that cutting 45,000 defense jobs and defunding counterterrorism initiatives would compromise national security and public safety, asserting, “I’ll continue to fight extreme partisan efforts.”

The bill, according to Vindman, would also reduce security assistance for Ukraine and include divisive provisions affecting military families' healthcare access. He emphasized that these measures undermine military readiness and endanger both the nation and its defense system.

Vindman, a U.S. Army veteran, highlighted his commitment to protecting national interests and called for sensible policies that prioritize public safety and military effectiveness. He concluded by reaffirming his focus on ensuring a strong defense and support for allied countries.

