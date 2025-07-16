Press Release: Ernst and Baldwin Introduce Farmers First Act to Enhance Mental Health Resources for Iowa Farmers

Senators Ernst and Baldwin introduce bipartisan Farmers First Act to enhance mental health resources for Iowa farmers.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Tammy Baldwin have introduced the bipartisan Farmers First Act, aimed at enhancing access to mental health resources for Iowa farmers who face significant emotional stress. This legislation builds on their previous work with the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), reflecting concerns over the heightened risk of suicide among farmers.

Senator Ernst emphasized, “Mental health issues, including suicide, are too common in our agriculture community,” while Senator Baldwin highlighted the isolation farmers often experience. Various agricultural organizations have expressed support for the Act, advocating for increased funding and resources to help farmers navigate mental health challenges.

Key stakeholders, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union, stressed the need for timely action and support for farmers under stress due to multiple factors affecting the agricultural sector, such as trade uncertainties and natural disasters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Joni Ernst Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joni Ernst is worth $398.7K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 366th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ernst has approximately $52.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Joni Ernst Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joni Ernst:

S.2215: A bill to amend the Agricultural Credit Act of 1978 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to provide for floodplain easement restoration and management, and for other purposes.

S.2173: For Sale Act of 2025

S.2100: Modernizing Agricultural and Manufacturing Bonds Act

S.1991: Delivering On Government Efficiency in Spending Act

S.1922: FIREARM Act

S.1826: GRAIN DRY Act

Joni Ernst Fundraising

Joni Ernst recently disclosed $593.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 100th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 54.5% came from individual donors.

Ernst disclosed $347.3K of spending. This was the 109th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ernst disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 71st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

