Press Release: Elise Stefanik Votes to Pass Rescissions Package Aiming to Defund NPR

Elise Stefanik voted to pass a rescissions package aimed at defunding NPR, emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her vote in favor of a rescissions package aimed at cutting $9 billion in unobligated spending, including defunding NPR. In her statement, Stefanik emphasized her commitment to fulfill campaign promises, specifically targeting expenditures she characterizes as wasteful.

Stefanik raised concerns about NPR’s reporting practices, mentioning instances of perceived inaccuracies and alleged bias. The bill is set to move to President Trump for approval, reinforcing her stance on fiscal responsibility.

Elise M. Stefanik Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Elise M. Stefanik:

H.R.4050: Advancing Skills-Based Hiring Act of 2025

H.R.4049: Employer-Directed Skills Act

H.R.3786: Drones for First Responders Act

H.R.3123: Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act

H.R.3024: Stamp Out Invasive Species Act

H.R.2962: Border Airport Fairness Act of 2025

Elise M. Stefanik Fundraising

Elise M. Stefanik recently disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 40th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 88.5% came from individual donors.

Stefanik disclosed $579.9K of spending. This was the 72nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Stefanik disclosed $10.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 13th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

