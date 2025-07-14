Press Release: Elise Stefanik Partners with Assemblyman David DiPietro to Address New York's Challenges and Proposed Solutions

Elise Stefanik collaborates with Assemblyman David DiPietro, addressing New York's challenges and proposed solutions in recent remarks.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has joined New York State Assemblyman David DiPietro to discuss the impact of policies under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and the benefits of the proposed "One Big Beautiful Bill." During a recent interview, she criticized the Hochul administration for creating an "affordability crisis" and highlighted the need for tax cuts, suggesting that the governor aims to implement the largest tax increase in the country's history by allowing the expiration of the Trump tax cuts. In her remarks, Stefanik emphasized the substantial tax cuts that she and her Republican colleagues have delivered, as well as the importance of strengthening law enforcement and addressing the state's rising crime rates.

Stefanik also pointed to the recent election of Zohran Mamdani, describing his ideology as extreme and suggesting it poses a threat to small businesses in New York. She argued that the current Democratic leadership is prioritizing far-left policies over the needs of working-class citizens and that there is a growing demand for new leadership that can stabilize New York's economy and improve living conditions for its residents. The "One Big Beautiful Bill," according to Stefanik, not only aims to cut taxes but also addresses childcare provisions and promotes energy independence, which she claims will revitalize New York in contrast to its current standing within the country.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Elise M. Stefanik Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Elise M. Stefanik:

H.R.4050: Advancing Skills-Based Hiring Act of 2025

H.R.4049: Employer-Directed Skills Act

H.R.3786: Drones for First Responders Act

H.R.3123: Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act

H.R.3024: Stamp Out Invasive Species Act

H.R.2962: Border Airport Fairness Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Elise M. Stefanik on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Stefanik.

Elise M. Stefanik Fundraising

Elise M. Stefanik recently disclosed $30.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 591st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.7% came from individual donors.

Stefanik disclosed $384.0K of spending. This was the 84th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Stefanik disclosed $8.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Elise M. Stefanik's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.