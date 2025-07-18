Press Release: Ed Case Votes Against Funding Measures Citing Insufficient Support for Americans Facing Rising Costs

Congressman Ed Case opposes FY 2026 funding measures for housing and energy, citing significant cuts affecting Americans' costs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Ed Case (HI-01) opposed the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation-HUD and Energy and Water Appropriations bills during a House Appropriations Committee vote. Case cited concerns over significant cuts to federal programs that assist Americans with rising housing, energy, and transportation costs, stating, "These measures fund critical priorities but threaten vulnerable communities."

Despite his opposition, Case noted funding successes, including $5.5 million for community projects in Hawaii and ongoing support for Native Hawaiian housing initiatives. He emphasized that while the bills contained valuable provisions, they lacked essential funding for affordable housing and clean energy programs, putting many families at risk of instability.

Regarding clean energy investments, Case stated, "The bill will increase energy costs for American families by revoking more than $5 billion in clean energy investments," reinforcing the need for adequate funding to meet clean energy goals. The bills will now proceed to the full House for consideration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ed Case Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ed Case is worth $5.1M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 144th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Case has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ed Case's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Case.

Ed Case Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ed Case:

H.R.4276: To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations, and for other purposes.

H.R.4219: National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act of 2025

H.R.4025: Energy Transitions Initiative Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3332: Pacific Partnership Act

H.R.2993: ESOP Funding for SBA Position Act of 2025

H.R.2412: Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act

You can track bills proposed by Ed Case on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Case.

Ed Case Fundraising

Ed Case recently disclosed $132.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This was the 564th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.9% came from individual donors.

Case disclosed $25.4K of spending. This was the 785th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Case disclosed $504.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 458th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ed Case's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.