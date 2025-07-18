Press Release: Dusty Johnson Votes to Pass Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

Rep. Dusty Johnson supports the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to safeguard Americans' financial privacy by banning central bank digital currencies.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has voted in favor of the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, aimed at banning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to safeguard the financial privacy of Americans. Johnson asserted that CBDCs could enable government surveillance of personal transactions, stating, "this is wholly un-American."

The legislation specifically prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing CBDCs directly or indirectly to individuals and from using CBDCs as a monetary policy tool. It requires Congressional approval for any potential issuance of CBDCs, reinforcing protections against government overreach in financial privacy.

Johnson's support reflects broader concerns about the implications of CBDCs, linking them to practices seen in other countries, like China, where such systems could be exploited for control over citizens. The Act was positioned as a safeguard against potential future administrations that might seek to implement similar technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Dusty Johnson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Dusty Johnson is worth $6.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 129th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Johnson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Dusty Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Dusty Johnson:

H.R.4503: To improve environmental reviews and authorizations through the use of interactive, digital, and cloud-based platforms, and for other purposes.

H.R.4183: To authorize appropriations for the Federal Maritime Commission for fiscal years 2026 through 2029, and for other purposes.

H.R.4135: To encourage States to participate with the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's online dashboard for certain covered projects.

H.R.3972: Highway Funding Flexibility Act of 2025

H.R.3917: To prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

H.R.3634: Interactive Federal Review Act

Dusty Johnson Fundraising

Dusty Johnson recently disclosed $240.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 360th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.8% came from individual donors.

Johnson disclosed $211.3K of spending. This was the 250th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Johnson disclosed $6.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

