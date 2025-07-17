Press Release: Durbin Warns of Global Reputational Damage from Proposed $9 Billion Cuts to Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

Senator Dick Durbin criticizes a proposed rescissions bill that would cut $9 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin delivered a speech opposing a rescissions bill proposed by President Trump, which aims to cut $9 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. Durbin warned that these cuts threaten U.S. leadership and have devastating impacts on developing nations relying on foreign aid for essential services.

Durbin highlighted the importance of public broadcasting services for rural communities, stressing that these programs provide critical information and emergency alerts. He called upon his colleagues to reject the bill, emphasizing that U.S. foreign aid has historically received bipartisan support and is vital for global stability.

In concluding his remarks, he urged senators to consider the humanitarian implications of these funding cuts, imploring them to protect vital programs that bolster America's reputation and influence worldwide, stating, "Our reputation in the world is at stake."

Richard J. Durbin Fundraising

Richard J. Durbin recently disclosed $6.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 933rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.5% came from individual donors.

Durbin disclosed $414.7K of spending. This was the 112th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Durbin disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard J. Durbin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

