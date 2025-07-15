Press Release: Durbin and Duckworth Secure $400K in Federal Funding for Willard Airport Runway Rehabilitation

Senators Durbin and Duckworth announced $400,000 in federal funding for runway rehabilitation at Willard Airport.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have announced $400,000 in federal funding for the University of Illinois Willard Airport, aimed at runway rehabilitation. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Authority.

Durbin stated, "By improving airport infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for increased connectivity and reliability," while Duckworth emphasized the economic importance of Illinois's airports, saying, "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard J. Durbin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Richard J. Durbin:

S.2171: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit smoking on the premises of any facility of the Veterans Health Administration, and for other purposes.

S.2107: POST Act of 2025

S.2093: Bicycles for Rural African Transport Act

S.2026: Court Legal Access and Student Support Act of 2025

S.1749: No United States Recognition of Russian Sovereignty Over Crimea or Any Other Forcibly Seized Ukrainian Territory

S.1742: Children Don't Belong on Tobacco Farms Act

You can track bills proposed by Richard J. Durbin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Durbin.

Richard J. Durbin Fundraising

Richard J. Durbin recently disclosed $32.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 587th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 84.6% came from individual donors.

Durbin disclosed $85.1K of spending. This was the 467th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Durbin disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 167th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard J. Durbin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

