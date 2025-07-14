Press Release: Duckworth Joins Durbin and Senate Colleagues Urging Action Against Immigration Court Practices Under Trump Administration

Senator Duckworth and colleagues criticize the Trump Administration's immigration court strategies as harmful to due process for immigrants.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, alongside Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and other Democratic colleagues, has raised concerns regarding new initiatives by the Trump Administration that allegedly utilize immigration court hearings to arrest and deport immigrants. In a letter addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials, the Senators expressed their alarm, stating, "These actions prevent noncitizens from having their fair day in court and raise serious legal and due process concerns." They specifically highlighted that noncitizens may be arrested during their hearings, which could lead to notice of removal without adequate legal process.

The Senators criticized the Administration for not prioritizing serious criminal threats and instead focusing on noncriminal immigrants attending court. “These actions also place noncitizens in an impossible position. If noncitizens who fear arrest do not attend their immigration court hearing, they may receive an in absentia removal order... If they do attend, they risk arrest, detention, and a swift deportation," they noted. The letter concludes with a request for detailed responses to several specific inquiries related to the implementation of these policies by July 25, 2025.

