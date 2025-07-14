Press Release: Duckworth Criticizes Trump Administration's Plan to Dismiss Hundreds of State Department Officials

Senator Tammy Duckworth condemns Trump's plan to fire State Department officials, warning it jeopardizes national security.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has expressed strong opposition to the Trump Administration's plans to terminate hundreds of civil service and Foreign Service Officers, calling the decision "illegal" and "chaotic." Duckworth stated that such actions could endanger national security, emphasizing, "Our diplomats are the first line of defense around the world." She criticized the indiscriminate nature of the firings, arguing that they disregard the experience and expertise of the affected personnel, which could weaken America's responsiveness to foreign threats. Duckworth quoted former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, highlighting the importance of fully funding the State Department. She urged Republicans to take action against these plans to protect national security, labeling the move as a "gift to our adversaries and a betrayal of our values."

Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.3M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 265th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $827.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Duckworth's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Duckworth.

Tammy Duckworth Fundraising

Tammy Duckworth recently disclosed $830.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 49th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.8% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $657.3K of spending. This was the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 78th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Duckworth's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

