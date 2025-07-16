Press Release: Duckworth and Young Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Boost Small Business Investment

Senators Duckworth, Young, Gallego, and Risch reintroduce a bipartisan bill to enhance small business investments through SBICs.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Todd Young, along with Senators Ruben Gallego and Jim Risch, have reintroduced the Investing in Main Street Act, aiming to boost investments in small businesses. This legislation would allow banks to invest up to 15% of their capital in Small Business Investment Companies (SBIC).

Duckworth emphasized that small businesses are essential for economic growth, stating, “When they grow, our economy grows.” The bill is designed to enhance access to capital for small business owners nationwide.

Young remarked that the SBIC program has been vital for many businesses and aims to stimulate investment in startups and growth opportunities. The initiative is part of efforts to empower small businesses to innovate and create more jobs across America.

Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 267th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $826.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Tammy Duckworth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Duckworth:

S.2239: A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a pilot program regarding treating pregnancy as a qualifying event for enrollment in TRICARE Select.

S.2199: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations requiring that optional combat boots worn by members of the Armed Forces wear be made in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2198: Military in Law Enforcement Accountability Act

S.2162: Kangaroo Protection Act of 2025

S.2035: Protect IVF Act

S.1966: Don't Miss Your Flight Act

Tammy Duckworth Fundraising

Tammy Duckworth recently disclosed $961.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.2% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $711.5K of spending. This was the 40th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 70th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

