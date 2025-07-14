Press Release: Duckworth and Booker Lead Senate Inquiry into State Department Layoffs

Senators Duckworth and Booker express concerns over State Department layoffs and request accountability from Secretary Rubio.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Cory Booker, along with their colleagues from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), have raised concerns regarding forthcoming layoffs at the State Department. In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the senators stressed that "Reductions in Force (RIFs) should remain a tool of last resort" and emphasized the importance of adhering to established procedures that ensure transparency and merit-based decisions for affected employees. They argued that such reductions could jeopardize the effectiveness of the diplomatic corps, suggesting that a strong diplomatic presence is critical to U.S. national security and foreign policy."

The senators are particularly troubled by a reported 25 percent reduction in the Foreign Service since January, alongside a decline in civil service positions attributed to agency closures and early retirements. They have requested detailed information regarding the RIF process, including the criteria used for layoffs and the administration's rationale for implementing RIFs amidst ongoing reorganizational efforts. They set a deadline for responses by July 18, 2025, and the letter is also cosigned by other notable senators within the SFRC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.3M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 266th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $829.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Duckworth's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Duckworth.

Tammy Duckworth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Duckworth:

S.2239: A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a pilot program regarding treating pregnancy as a qualifying event for enrollment in TRICARE Select.

S.2199: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations requiring that optional combat boots worn by members of the Armed Forces wear be made in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2198: A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to limit the authority of the Department of Defense and other Federal law enforcement personnel to support civilian law enforcement activities, and for other purposes.

S.2162: Kangaroo Protection Act of 2025

S.1966: Don't Miss Your Flight Act

S.1815: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Duckworth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Duckworth.

Tammy Duckworth Fundraising

Tammy Duckworth recently disclosed $830.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 49th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.8% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $657.3K of spending. This was the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 78th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Duckworth's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.