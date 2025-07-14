Press Release: Duckworth Advances IVF Coverage for Military Families in Committee-Passed NDAA

Senator Tammy Duckworth announces expanded IVF coverage for servicemembers and military families in the NDAA, aligning with federal standards.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that her provision to expand IVF coverage for servicemembers and military families has been included in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that was recently approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee. Duckworth, who has a personal connection to IVF as a combat veteran and mother of two daughters conceived through the procedure, emphasized that the amendment aims to align the fertility services provided to military personnel with those available to Members of Congress and federal employees. She stated, “Given how much we ask of our heroes, we should do what we can to support them in building their families.” This provision marks Duckworth's second consecutive effort in the NDAA to ensure similar access to IVF that was previously blocked by Republican opposition in the last NDAA cycle.

Duckworth's comments highlight the unique challenges faced by servicemembers in starting families, noting that they experience higher rates of infertility compared to the general population. Asserting the necessity of equal access to reproductive healthcare, she expressed pride in the bipartisan support for this amendment, stating, “It’s past time our nation provides uniformed servicemembers with the same access to IVF that all Members of Congress already have.” The NDAA will soon be reviewed by the full Senate.

S.2239: A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a pilot program regarding treating pregnancy as a qualifying event for enrollment in TRICARE Select.

S.2199: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations requiring that optional combat boots worn by members of the Armed Forces wear be made in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2198: A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to limit the authority of the Department of Defense and other Federal law enforcement personnel to support civilian law enforcement activities, and for other purposes.

S.2162: Kangaroo Protection Act of 2025

S.1966: Don't Miss Your Flight Act

S.1815: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

