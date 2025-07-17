Press Release: Doug LaMalfa Addresses Police Activity at Chico District Office

Congressman Doug LaMalfa addresses police activity at his Chico office following an incident involving a disturbed individual.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) addressed recent police activity at his Chico district office, stating that an evacuation was prompted by a package and a display left by a "clearly disturbed woman." LaMalfa expressed gratitude for the police response and criticized the situation as a "nonsense" distraction from his team's work to help constituents.

In his statement, LaMalfa emphasized the importance of his staff in aiding locals with issues like tax problems and veterans' services. He attributed the incident to what he termed "Trump Derangement Syndrome," suggesting that such behavior stems from opposition to his policies on issues like fraud and taxpayer spending.

LaMalfa's office helps thousands of constituents each year, and he conveyed his concern about disruptions affecting their ability to provide necessary services. He criticized those opposing his stance, stating they "cannot stand" his efforts to eliminate fraud and enforce border security.

Doug LaMalfa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Doug LaMalfa is worth $3.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 176th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

LaMalfa has approximately $73.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Doug LaMalfa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for LaMalfa.

Doug LaMalfa Fundraising

Doug LaMalfa recently disclosed $208.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 413th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.0% came from individual donors.

LaMalfa disclosed $55.2K of spending. This was the 671st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

LaMalfa disclosed $855.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 335th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Doug LaMalfa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

