Press Release: Dingell Announces Nearly $1 Million in EPA Funding for University of Michigan to Aid Farmers and Protect Lake Erie

Dingell announces $990,817 for the University of Michigan to support sustainable farming and protect Lake Erie.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has announced that the University of Michigan will receive a grant of $990,817 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This funding aims to assist farmers with nutrient management strategies in an effort to improve water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin. The announcement was made in conjunction with a larger investment of $3.7 million by the EPA to reduce nutrient runoff, a contributing factor to harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. This grant falls under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which Dingell has actively supported, including introducing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2025 to reauthorize funding for the program.

Dingell expressed the importance of the Great Lakes, stating, “The Great Lakes are not only an important natural resource but a critical economic driver... Harmful algal blooms threaten the health of Lake Erie and the communities who rely on it.” The funding will provide the University of Michigan with resources to develop tools that track nutrient management plans, with an objective of significantly increasing the number of managed acres in Michigan by 2028.

