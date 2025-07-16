Press Release: Díaz-Balart Commends President Trump for Withdrawing from Tomato Suspension Agreement

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart praises the Trump Administration for withdrawing from the Tomato Suspension Agreement, supporting American farmers.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart praised the Trump Administration for its decision to withdraw from the 2019 Tomato Suspension Agreement, a move he described as fulfilling a commitment to American farmers. He emphasized that this agreement had disproportionately harmed Florida tomato growers by allowing an influx of Mexican tomatoes into the market.

Díaz-Balart stated, "For too long, Florida farmers have been harmed by one-sided foreign trade deals," and he expressed his support for the Administration’s effort to promote fair trade practices. He believes this withdrawal will hold Mexican exporters accountable and protect local farmers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mario Diaz-Balart Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mario Diaz-Balart is worth $80.9K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 422nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Diaz-Balart has approximately $432.480828378101 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mario Diaz-Balart's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Diaz-Balart.

Mario Diaz-Balart Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mario Diaz-Balart:

H.R.3958: To require the United States Postal Service to notify postal customers and relevant officials when operations are temporarily suspended at a post office, and for other purposes.

H.R.3583: To amend title 4, United States Code, to ensure that a funeral honors detail recites the 13 Folds of Honor when presenting a flag of the United States in connection with the death of a member of the Armed Forces or veteran.

H.R.1299: EAGLES Act of 2025

H.R.672: To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.

H.R.268: STOP MADURO Act

You can track bills proposed by Mario Diaz-Balart on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Diaz-Balart.

Mario Diaz-Balart Fundraising

Mario Diaz-Balart recently disclosed $215.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 339th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 57.4% came from individual donors.

Diaz-Balart disclosed $91.6K of spending. This was the 456th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Diaz-Balart disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mario Diaz-Balart's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.