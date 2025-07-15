Press Release: Dexter, Wyden, and Merkley Announce Court Order to Halt Deportation of Portland Family

Congresswoman Dexter and Senators Wyden and Merkley secured a court order halting a family's deportation and ensuring legal access.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, along with Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, announced that a federal judge has issued an emergency restraining order barring the deportation of the Merlos family by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This decision allows the family, which includes four U.S. citizen children, access to legal counsel.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers labeled the family's detention as an urgent violation of due process, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring fair treatment and dignity for all families in Oregon. They criticized the prolonged detention of U.S. citizen children and vowed to continue monitoring the situation closely.

Congresswoman Dexter previously visited the Bellingham Border Patrol Station to advocate for the family's rights and criticized the inability to provide them legal counsel at that time. The lawmakers aim to address similar issues across the state as part of a broader fight for justice and accountability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

