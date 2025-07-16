Press Release: Derrick Van Orden Supports Passage of FY26 National Defense Authorization Act in House Armed Services Committee

Congressman Derrick Van Orden supports the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act, emphasizing military readiness and various veterans' provisions.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, expressed his support for the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) after its passage through the House Armed Services Committee. He stated, “Under the Biden administration, the world was a much more dangerous place,” emphasizing the need for a strong Department of Defense.

Van Orden highlighted key provisions he championed, including the Strengthening Our Servicemembers with Milk Act and a TAP Promotion Act for veterans. He also listed priorities like enhancing military capabilities and improving cooperation with allies, underscoring the importance of restoring military readiness.

Among other proposals, the NDAA includes funding for modernization and improvements in technologies to support U.S. defense efforts. His statement aligns with a broader commitment to ensure servicemembers are well-equipped to defend national interests.

Derrick Van Orden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Derrick Van Orden is worth $99.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 415th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Van Orden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Derrick Van Orden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Van Orden.

Derrick Van Orden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Derrick Van Orden:

H.R.4271: To amend title 38, United States Code, to limit the amount of time the Secretary of Veterans Affairs may extend the period of a vocational rehabilitation program for a veteran.

H.R.3471: Certified Nursing Assistant Workforce Improvement Act

H.R.3387: ETS Act

H.R.3386: Streamlining the Solid Start Communications Act

H.R.3385: To direct the Secretary of Transportation to issue certain regulations to update the definition of motorcycle, and for other purposes.

H.R.3384: Refinancing Relief for Veterans Act

You can track bills proposed by Derrick Van Orden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Van Orden.

Derrick Van Orden Fundraising

Derrick Van Orden recently disclosed $860.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 42nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 76.9% came from individual donors.

Van Orden disclosed $453.3K of spending. This was the 65th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Van Orden disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 203rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Derrick Van Orden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

