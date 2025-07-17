Press Release: Derek Tran and California Delegation Urge Release of $7 Billion in Education Funding

Representative Tran, joined by California lawmakers, urges the release of nearly $7 billion in frozen education funding.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Derek Tran, along with fellow California lawmakers, has initiated a call to the U.S. Department of Education for the release of nearly $7 billion in allocated funds for K-12 schools and adult education, which includes $928 million earmarked for California. Concerns have been raised over the impact of withheld funding on local school districts.

The letter notes that the frozen funds are causing significant issues, such as program rollbacks and staff layoffs, with districts like Brea Olinda Unified losing $200,000 and Garden Grove facing an $800,000 shortfall. Tran emphasized that this funding is crucial for resources that support nearly 6 million students in California.

In a statement, Tran criticized the withholding of funds as "reckless," arguing it jeopardizes educational resources and opportunities for growth. The California delegation's letter stresses the urgency of reversing this decision, indicating that delays in fund release are adversely affecting schools and students.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Derek Tran Fundraising

Derek Tran recently disclosed $780.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 67th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Tran disclosed $219.1K of spending. This was the 241st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tran disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 261st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Derek Tran's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.