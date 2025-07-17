Press Release: Democratic Women’s Caucus Led by Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández Releases New Policy Agenda for Women's Future

The Democratic Women’s Caucus launched a policy agenda addressing economic security, health care, and safety for women and families.

The Democratic Women’s Caucus (DWC) has launched its "Better Future" policy agenda aimed at improving economic security, healthcare access, and safety for women and families. Led by Chair Teresa Leger Fernández, the agenda addresses issues from reproductive health to economic opportunities, highlighting the need for proactive policies amid ongoing political challenges.

Leger Fernández emphasized, "At 96 women strong, the Democratic Women's Caucus is fighting every single day for the economic security, health, and safety of all women and girls." The agenda is framed as a response to perceived attacks on women's rights by the previous administration, focusing on three pillars: economic security, healthcare, and rights & safety.

Caucus members, including co-chairs Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Deborah Ross, expressed their commitment to pushing back against these challenges, asserting the importance of initiatives that support women's rights and well-being. The full policy agenda can be accessed through the DWC website.

Teresa Leger Fernandez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Teresa Leger Fernandez is worth $1.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 227th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Leger Fernandez has approximately $381.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Teresa Leger Fernandez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Teresa Leger Fernandez:

H.R.4338: To develop weather tools for electricity system planning and operational modeling, expand research on extreme weather event scenarios for energy utility companies and regulators, and for other purposes.

H.R.4284: To amend the Small Tract Act of 1983 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to convey, without consideration, certain cemeteries, and for other purposes.

H.R.3293: Support Water-Efficient Strategies and Technologies Act of 2025

H.R.2944: Cerro de la Olla Wilderness Establishment Act

H.R.2861: Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2785: New Mexico Land Grant-Mercedes Historical or Traditional Use Cooperation and Coordination Act

Teresa Leger Fernandez Fundraising

Teresa Leger Fernandez recently disclosed $185.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 458th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.6% came from individual donors.

Leger Fernandez disclosed $162.9K of spending. This was the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Leger Fernandez disclosed $483.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 475th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

