Press Release: Deluzio and Colleagues Reintroduce Price Gouging Prevention Act to Address Corporate Pricing Issues

Deluzio and colleagues reintroduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act to counter corporate price increases linked to tariff policies.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) and colleagues reintroduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act aimed at addressing corporate price gouging, a practice they argue has been exacerbated by the Trump administration's tariff policies. The proposed legislation seeks to enhance the Federal Trade Commission's powers and provide additional tools to combat excessive pricing.

The act would define price gouging as an unfair practice, allow enforcement during significant market shifts, and require greater transparency from public companies regarding price increases. "Prices are still too high, and inflation is still pounding folks," Deluzio noted, emphasizing the need for increased scrutiny of corporate pricing practices.

Co-sponsors of the bill include prominent lawmakers such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin. By mandating clearer disclosure of pricing strategies and allocating $1 billion in FTC funding, the legislation aims to mitigate the impacts of inflation and supply chain disruptions on consumers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Christopher R. Deluzio Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher R. Deluzio is worth $4.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 157th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Deluzio has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Christopher R. Deluzio's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Deluzio.

Christopher R. Deluzio Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio:

H.R.4076: Insurrection Act of 2025

H.R.3680: No Corporate Crooks Act

H.R.3532: Striking and Locked Out Workers Healthcare Protection Act

H.R.3336: Depot Investment Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3139: Public Service Worker Protection Act

H.R.1987: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Christopher R. Deluzio on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Deluzio.

Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

Christopher R. Deluzio recently disclosed $323.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 273rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 73.5% came from individual donors.

Deluzio disclosed $225.1K of spending. This was the 232nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Deluzio disclosed $450.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 491st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Christopher R. Deluzio's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.