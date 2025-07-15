Press Release: Delaware Officials, Including Rep. McBride and Senators Coons and Blunt Rochester, Address Food Assistance Cuts

Delaware leaders and SNAP recipients voiced concerns at a press conference about upcoming food assistance cuts.

Quiver AI Summary

Delaware Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, along with Congresswoman Sarah McBride, held a press conference in Newark to address upcoming cuts to SNAP food assistance. They emphasized the potential impact on local communities due to the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed by Congressional Republicans.

McBride stated, "This budget is trickle-down cruelty," criticizing the cuts and their detrimental effects on families, schools, and small farms. Local residents, including SNAP recipients, shared personal experiences of how the assistance has helped them during challenging times.

Speakers at the conference expressed their commitment to fighting against these cuts, aiming to restore funding and support for essential food programs. McBride noted their determination to ensure every American has access to necessary food and healthcare.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

