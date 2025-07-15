Press Release: DeLauro Responds to Supreme Court Decision on Education Layoffs

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro criticizes the Supreme Court's decision enabling mass layoffs at the Department of Education.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) released a statement regarding the Supreme Court's decision that allows mass layoffs at the Department of Education, which she claims supports President Trump's efforts to dismantle public education in the U.S. DeLauro criticized the administration's policies as detrimental to the middle and working classes.

In her statement, DeLauro asserted, “This is a full-scale assault on our nation’s children,” arguing that this decision transforms education from a right into a privilege for the wealthy. She vowed to defend public education, emphasizing its importance for the future of children and the nation.

DeLauro's remarks highlight concerns about equity in education access, framing the situation as a significant threat to the public education system. She calls for collective action to protect educational opportunities for all children in America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

