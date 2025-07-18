Press Release: Dale Strong Votes in Support of Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026

Representative Dale Strong voted in support of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, enhancing military funding and resources.

U.S. Representative Dale Strong announced his support for H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2026, which passed the House by a vote of 221-209. The legislation aims to strengthen military capabilities, improve efficiency within the Department of Defense, and ensure troop welfare.

In a statement, Strong emphasized the importance of investing in defense to counter global threats, asserting, “The best deterrence is readiness.” The bill includes pay increases for service members, training funds, and initiatives targeting international drug trafficking.

Additionally, the legislation prohibits funding for certain non-defense programs, including diversity and inclusion initiatives. Strong's support highlights a focus on traditional defense priorities while addressing funding concerns related to military readiness and operational efficiency.

Dale W. Strong Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Dale W. Strong is worth $21.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 47th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Strong has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Strong has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Dale W. Strong Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Dale W. Strong:

H.R.3312: SERVICE Act of 2025

H.R.1438: Protecting America’s Agricultural Land from Foreign Harm Act of 2025

H.R.1351: Promoting American Patriotism In Our Schools Act

H.R.1146: No More Funding for NPR Act of 2025

H.R.901: Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act

H.R.709: National Training Center for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

H.R.709: National Training Center for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

Dale W. Strong Fundraising

Dale W. Strong recently disclosed $226.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 382nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Strong disclosed $102.7K of spending. This was the 500th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Strong disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 297th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Strong disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 297th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

