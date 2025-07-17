Press Release: Daines Advocates for Fort Belknap Water Settlement and Enhanced Tribal Law Enforcement During Indian Affairs Hearing

Senator Steve Daines discusses Fort Belknap water settlement and tribal law enforcement at Indian Affairs hearing.

During a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Steve Daines discussed critical issues regarding federal resources for Montana tribes with William Kirkland, the nominee for Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs. Daines emphasized the need for better law enforcement support and the resolution of long-standing water rights settlements.

Highlighting the urgency, Daines noted that public safety remains a significant concern, asserting that tribal law enforcement faces challenges due to inadequate resources. He further praised the ongoing efforts to settle the Fort Belknap water rights dispute, which he stated is essential for both tribal and non-tribal water users.

Kirkland expressed his commitment to addressing these issues, stating his willingness to work collaboratively with Daines to improve safety and honor treaty obligations for tribal communities. Daines reiterated the importance of these topics in ensuring the welfare of Montana's tribes.

