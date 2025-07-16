Press Release: Cramer Hosts Governor Armstrong at EPW Hearing to Discuss EV Fees and Infrastructure Challenges

Senator Cramer hosted Governor Armstrong during an EPW hearing on transportation funding and electric vehicle fees.

Quiver AI Summary

The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee recently held a hearing to discuss the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer welcomed North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong as the first witness, noting Armstrong's unique perspective as a non-traditional politician from a rural state.

During the hearing, Cramer highlighted funding challenges for the national transportation infrastructure, specifically addressing revenue from the Highway Trust Fund. He pointed out that electric vehicles, which contribute less through gas taxes, pose a challenge for fair funding.

Governor Armstrong and other witnesses discussed potential solutions, emphasizing the importance of equitable revenue collection and the need for efficient regulatory processes to expedite infrastructure project deliveries. Armstrong remarked on the importance of maintaining existing infrastructure while addressing future demands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

