Press Release: Cramer and Alsobrooks Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Include Secretary of Agriculture on CFIUS

Senators Cramer and Alsobrooks introduce bipartisan legislation to permanently include the Secretary of Agriculture in CFIUS.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), alongside Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and John Fetterman (D-PA), introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at enhancing food and national security by permanently adding the Secretary of Agriculture to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The proposed Agricultural Risk Review Act seeks to codify a component of the Trump administration's National Farm Security Action Plan, emphasizing the importance of monitoring foreign investments in agriculture and their potential security risks, particularly following past land purchases linked to adversarial nations.

Cramer highlighted past concerns regarding foreign investments near sensitive locations, stating, "Foreign land purchases... are a threat to both our national and food security." The bill aims to ensure the Secretary of Agriculture actively participates in CFIUS reviews, thus enhancing agricultural sector protections.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Kevin Cramer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kevin Cramer is worth $896.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 303rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cramer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Kevin Cramer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kevin Cramer:

S.1868: Critical Access for Veterans Care Act

S.1828: Safe Routes Improvement Act

S.1733: Highway Funding Transferability Improvement Act

S.1716: Vision Lab Choice Act of 2025

S.1635: Appraisal Industry Improvement Act

S.1561: SECURE Notarization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Kevin Cramer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Fundraising

Kevin Cramer recently disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 250th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Cramer disclosed $780.0 of spending. This was the 314th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cramer disclosed $330.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 74th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kevin Cramer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.