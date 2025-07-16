Press Release: Courtney's Bipartisan Amendment for Virginia-Class Submarine Funding Approved in FY26 NDAA

Courtney's bipartisan amendment secures $1 billion for two Virginia-class submarines in the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act.

During the House Armed Services Committee's markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, Congressman Joe Courtney's bipartisan amendment to allocate $1 billion for two Virginia-class submarines was unanimously adopted. This funding aims to address a significant shortfall attributed to prior budgetary challenges.

Courtney stated, “Today’s defense bill markup... is an opportunity to solidify Virginia-class submarine funding... This amendment shows bipartisan support and real progress toward procurement stability for this critical program.”

Joe Courtney Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Joe Courtney is worth $2.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 222nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Courtney has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Joe Courtney Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Joe Courtney:

H.R.3954: Improving Access to Medicare Coverage Act of 2025

H.R.3036: Protecting America’s Workers Act

H.R.2829: SERVICE Act

H.R.2531: Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act

H.R.2041: Hidden Fee Disclosure Act of 2025

Joe Courtney Fundraising

Joe Courtney recently disclosed $87.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 472nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 48.7% came from individual donors.

Courtney disclosed $87.0K of spending. This was the 462nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Courtney disclosed $354.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 472nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

