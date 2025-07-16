Press Release: Correa Introduces Student Loan Bankruptcy Improvement Act to Assist Borrowers

Lou Correa introduces legislation to improve student loan bankruptcy relief, easing criteria for loan discharge.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Lou Correa, along with 16 co-sponsors, has introduced the Student Loan Bankruptcy Improvement Act of 2025, aimed at easing student loan burdens by revising criteria for loan discharge in bankruptcy. Correa stated, "The bankruptcy courts should be open and accessible to these hard-working Americans," emphasizing the need for reform.

The legislation proposes removing the term "undue" from the hardship requirement, which advocates argue would make it easier for borrowers to obtain relief. Notable supporters include Senator Cory Booker and various legal experts who advocate for easing the current stringent standards.

Endorsed by several organizations, including the Consumer Federation of America, the bill seeks to assist nearly 43 million Americans facing student loan debt difficulties. The full text of the legislation and additional information can be accessed through links provided in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

J. Luis Correa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that J. Luis Correa is worth $6.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 124th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Correa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track J. Luis Correa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by J. Luis Correa:

H.R.4057: CBP Canine Home Kenneling Pilot Act

H.R.3896: For the relief of Luisa Mariana Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3895: For the relief of Ivana Alexandra Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3624: Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

H.R.2623: Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025

H.R.1058: DRONE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by J. Luis Correa on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Fundraising

J. Luis Correa recently disclosed $213.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 37.7% came from individual donors.

Correa disclosed $50.5K of spending. This was the 587th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Correa disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 127th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track J. Luis Correa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

