Press Release: Correa and Tran Urge VA to Support Development of First Veteran Cemetery in Orange County

Representatives Correa and Tran request VA support for the first veteran cemetery in Orange County, CA, at Gypsum Canyon.

Representatives Lou Correa and Derek Tran have urged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to support the construction of a Veterans Cemetery at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills, California. They emphasized the widespread local support for this initiative, stating that "all gave some and some gave all," and highlighted the unique significance of having a veterans' cemetery in Orange County.

The cemetery project has received unanimous backing from local officials and veterans' organizations, with a significant $50 million in state and local funding already allocated for development. The representatives have requested "full and fair consideration of this application," aiming to honor the contributions of veterans and provide a dignified resting place.

The California Department of Veterans Affairs has submitted the necessary applications to proceed with the project, which was unanimously approved by the Anaheim City Council. Correa recently delivered a supporting letter to VA Secretary Doug Collins, reinforcing the community's commitment to this cause.

J. Luis Correa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that J. Luis Correa is worth $6.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 123rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Correa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track J. Luis Correa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by J. Luis Correa:

H.R.4057: CBP Canine Home Kenneling Pilot Act

H.R.3896: For the relief of Luisa Mariana Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3895: For the relief of Ivana Alexandra Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3624: Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

H.R.2623: Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025

H.R.1058: DRONE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by J. Luis Correa on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Fundraising

J. Luis Correa recently disclosed $171.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 347th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 40.0% came from individual donors.

Correa disclosed $60.2K of spending. This was the 544th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Correa disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 138th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track J. Luis Correa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

