Press Release: Correa and Colleagues Reintroduce Consumer Protection Legislation Against Online Subscription Practices

Correa and colleagues introduce legislation aimed at enhancing consumer protections regarding subscription services and recurring payments.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Lou Correa, alongside Rep. Yvette D. Clarke and Senator Chris Van Hollen, has reintroduced the Consumer Online Payment Transparency and Integrity (Consumer OPT-IN) Act. This legislation aims to protect consumers from online subscription traps by mandating "opt-in" consent for recurring charges and simplifying the cancellation process, following recent court actions against an FTC rule.

Correa emphasized, "It should be just as easy for hardworking Americans to cancel," while highlighting the need for companies to be accountable. The bill aims to mitigate deceptive practices inherent in online subscriptions and is supported by various consumer advocacy groups.

Key provisions include requiring express consent for subscription renewals, notifications of automatic renewals, and refunds for violations. The act aims to reinforce consumer protections against recurring charges that many may not have intentionally agreed to, reflecting ongoing concerns about corporate practices in subscription services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

J. Luis Correa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that J. Luis Correa is worth $6.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 123rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Correa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track J. Luis Correa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by J. Luis Correa:

H.R.4057: CBP Canine Home Kenneling Pilot Act

H.R.3896: For the relief of Luisa Mariana Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3895: For the relief of Ivana Alexandra Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3624: Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

H.R.2623: Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025

H.R.1058: DRONE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by J. Luis Correa on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Fundraising

J. Luis Correa recently disclosed $171.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 347th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 40.0% came from individual donors.

Correa disclosed $60.2K of spending. This was the 544th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Correa disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 138th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track J. Luis Correa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.