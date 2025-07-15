Press Release: Correa and Bergman Meet with VA Secretary Collins to Discuss Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies for Veterans

Reps. Correa and Bergman met with VA Secretary Collins to discuss psychedelic therapies for veterans' mental health treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Representatives Lou Correa and Jack Bergman, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Psychedelic Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus, met with Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins to discuss research on psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans facing PTSD. Correa stated, “Veterans deserve treatment that works, and the science shows that psychedelics have game-changing results.”

Bergman emphasized the importance of advocating for veterans’ needs and appreciates the VA's commitment to explore new treatments. Collins highlighted the VA's clinical studies on psychedelic therapies and the need for congressional support in advancing this research.

The meeting focused on bolstering clinical trials at the VA, addressing veteran suicide, and gathering bipartisan support for the Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025, which aims to enhance research into innovative therapies for veterans.

J. Luis Correa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that J. Luis Correa is worth $6.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 123rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Correa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track J. Luis Correa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by J. Luis Correa:

H.R.4057: CBP Canine Home Kenneling Pilot Act

H.R.3896: For the relief of Luisa Mariana Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3895: For the relief of Ivana Alexandra Sifuentes Arbirio.

H.R.3624: Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

H.R.2623: Innovative Therapies Centers of Excellence Act of 2025

H.R.1058: DRONE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by J. Luis Correa on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Correa.

J. Luis Correa Fundraising

J. Luis Correa recently disclosed $171.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 347th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 40.0% came from individual donors.

Correa disclosed $60.2K of spending. This was the 544th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Correa disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 138th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track J. Luis Correa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

