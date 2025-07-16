Press Release: Cornyn, Lankford, Rounds Introduce SPIES Act to Enhance Prosecution of Foreign Espionage

Senators introduce SPIES Act to eliminate statute of limitations for foreign espionage crimes against the United States.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators John Cornyn, James Lankford, and Mike Rounds have introduced the SPIES Act, aimed at enhancing accountability for foreign espionage. This legislation seeks to eliminate the statute of limitations for certain espionage-related offenses, which, according to the senators, would allow law enforcement to prosecute perpetrators regardless of when the crime occurred.

Senator Cornyn emphasized, “Espionage is a serious crime,” and noted that the bill aims to ensure that those who steal sensitive information face justice. Senator Lankford remarked that the legislation is intended to hold spies accountable, while Senator Rounds highlighted the importance of repealing expiration dates on such serious crimes to deter future offenses.

The SPIES Act is a response to cases like that of former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha, who pled guilty to espionage. The senators argue that extending prosecutorial powers in these instances will better safeguard U.S. interests.

John Cornyn Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Cornyn is worth $1.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 254th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cornyn has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John Cornyn's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cornyn.

John Cornyn Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Cornyn:

S.2242: A bill to require the Director of National Intelligence to submit an action plan to enhance counternarcotics collaboration, coordination, and cooperation with the Government of Mexico, and for other purposes.

S.2227: A bill to eliminate the period of limitations for certain offenses, and for other purposes.

S.2194: Intelligence Community Technology Bridge Act of 2025

S.2132: CLEAR Path Act

S.2014: Special District Fairness and Accessibility Act

S.2008: Stop Funding Genital Mutilation Act

You can track bills proposed by John Cornyn on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cornyn.

John Cornyn Fundraising

John Cornyn recently disclosed $674.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 81st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 75.1% came from individual donors.

Cornyn disclosed $484.1K of spending. This was the 73rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cornyn disclosed $5.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John Cornyn's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

