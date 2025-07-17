Press Release: Cornyn Comments on Senate Approval of Trump Rescissions Package

Senator Cornyn comments on Senate's approval of Trump's rescission package aimed at reducing government spending and fraud.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued a statement following the Senate's passage of President Trump's rescissions package aimed at cutting unnecessary spending. He highlighted that this legislation solidifies cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to address waste and fraud within the federal government.

Cornyn emphasized that the rescissions package provides an opportunity "to rein in frivolous spending" and reflects key elements of Trump's agenda, such as prioritizing fiscal responsibility and combating what he refers to as "wokeism." He expressed support for the measure, stating it aligns with the interests of hardworking Americans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

John Cornyn Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Cornyn is worth $1.4M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 255th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cornyn has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.



John Cornyn Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Cornyn:

S.2242: A bill to require the Director of National Intelligence to submit an action plan to enhance counternarcotics collaboration, coordination, and cooperation with the Government of Mexico, and for other purposes.

S.2227: A bill to eliminate the period of limitations for certain offenses, and for other purposes.

S.2194: Intelligence Community Technology Bridge Act of 2025

S.2132: CLEAR Path Act

S.2014: Special District Fairness and Accessibility Act

S.2008: Stop Funding Genital Mutilation Act



John Cornyn Fundraising

John Cornyn recently disclosed $674.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 95th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 75.1% came from individual donors.

Cornyn disclosed $484.1K of spending. This was the 89th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cornyn disclosed $5.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 39th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.



