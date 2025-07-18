Press Release: Congresswoman Valerie Foushee and Committee Leaders Urge NASA to Halt Illegal Impoundment of FY25 Funds

House committee leaders urged NASA to stop illegally withholding FY25 funds, warning it could jeopardize U.S. space leadership.

Quiver AI Summary

Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren and Subcommittee Ranking Member Valerie Foushee have expressed concerns regarding NASA's potential impoundment of fiscal year 2025 funds. They caution that such actions may jeopardize U.S. leadership in space, stressing that Congress has the constitutional authority over NASA's budget.

The lawmakers state, "Recent statements by NASA officials suggest attempts to override Congress' rightful authority," urging NASA to stop any illegal funding cuts. They demand a public commitment from NASA to follow congressional directives regarding appropriated funds.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

