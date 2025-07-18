Stocks

Press Release: Congresswoman Valerie Foushee and Committee Leaders Urge NASA to Halt Illegal Impoundment of FY25 Funds

July 18, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver CongressRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

House committee leaders urged NASA to stop illegally withholding FY25 funds, warning it could jeopardize U.S. space leadership.

Quiver AI Summary

Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren and Subcommittee Ranking Member Valerie Foushee have expressed concerns regarding NASA's potential impoundment of fiscal year 2025 funds. They caution that such actions may jeopardize U.S. leadership in space, stressing that Congress has the constitutional authority over NASA's budget.

The lawmakers state, "Recent statements by NASA officials suggest attempts to override Congress' rightful authority," urging NASA to stop any illegal funding cuts. They demand a public commitment from NASA to follow congressional directives regarding appropriated funds.

Valerie P. Foushee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Valerie P. Foushee is worth $207.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 397th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foushee has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Valerie P. Foushee's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foushee.

Valerie P. Foushee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Valerie P. Foushee:

You can track bills proposed by Valerie P. Foushee on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foushee.

Valerie P. Foushee Fundraising

Valerie P. Foushee recently disclosed $64.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 688th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 49.8% came from individual donors.

Foushee disclosed $55.0K of spending. This was the 674th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Foushee disclosed $95.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 802nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Valerie P. Foushee's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


