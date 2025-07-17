Press Release: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia Votes Against CLARITY and GENIUS Acts, Citing Corruption Concerns

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia criticizes the CLARITY and GENIUS Acts, calling them corrupt and harmful to American families.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29) issued a statement following her vote against the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act, describing both bills as detrimental. She claimed they serve as a "license for corruption" and allow for unethical practices, particularly benefiting Donald Trump and his associates. She criticized the legislation for containing loopholes that undermine regulation.

Garcia emphasized that the bills would shield Trump's financial dealings from oversight while compromising consumer protection and national security. She expressed concern for families in her district facing economic struggles, stating that these bills would worsen their situation.

In her statement, she asserted, "I will continue to fight back against Trump’s corrupt agenda with everything I’ve got." Her remarks reflect ongoing debates about cryptocurrency regulation and its implications for broader financial ethics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sylvia R. Garcia Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sylvia R. Garcia is worth $793.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 313th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Garcia has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sylvia R. Garcia's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Garcia.

Sylvia R. Garcia Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sylvia R. Garcia:

H.R.1860: Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act

H.R.1589: American Dream and Promise Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Sylvia R. Garcia on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Garcia.

Sylvia R. Garcia Fundraising

Sylvia R. Garcia recently disclosed $66.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 684th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 31.1% came from individual donors.

Garcia disclosed $94.8K of spending. This was the 523rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Garcia disclosed $195.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 665th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sylvia R. Garcia's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.