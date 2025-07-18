Press Release: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia Issues Statement on Vote Against Rescissions Package

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia critiques the rescissions package, arguing it undermines Congressional authority and vital services.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29) issued a statement opposing the recent rescissions package approved by House Republicans, which aims to retract Congressionally-approved funding for public media and foreign aid. Garcia criticized the measure as an encroachment on Congressional authority, stating, “They voted to erode the sole authority of Congress to approve federal funding.”

Garcia emphasized the vital role of organizations like USAID and public broadcasters, arguing that they contribute to humanitarian efforts and education. She remarked, “American greatness isn’t just measured by the size of our military... it’s measured by how we treat people in need.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sylvia R. Garcia Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sylvia R. Garcia is worth $793.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 313th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Garcia has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sylvia R. Garcia's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Garcia.

Sylvia R. Garcia Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sylvia R. Garcia:

H.R.1860: Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act

H.R.1589: American Dream and Promise Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Sylvia R. Garcia on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Garcia.

Sylvia R. Garcia Fundraising

Sylvia R. Garcia recently disclosed $66.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 684th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 31.1% came from individual donors.

Garcia disclosed $94.8K of spending. This was the 523rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Garcia disclosed $195.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 665th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sylvia R. Garcia's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.