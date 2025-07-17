Press Release: Congresswoman Susie Lee Announces $960,000 Investment for Affordable Housing Project in Las Vegas

Congresswoman Susie Lee announces a $960,000 investment for a Las Vegas affordable housing project by the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-03) announced a $960,000 investment from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco for a new affordable housing project in Las Vegas, which aims to create 240 units for low-income families. This project is part of a broader $5.1 million investment to address housing shortages in Nevada.

Lee emphasized the need for affordable housing, stating, "I hear from families across southern Nevada that rents and home costs are too high." The investment will support multiple projects, including units for seniors and recovery facilities.

Joseph E. Amato, interim president of FHLBank San Francisco, commented on the critical housing challenges in Nevada, highlighting the need for such investments. Lee has also pushed for legislation to alleviate housing costs by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and addressing price gouging.

