Press Release: Congresswoman Shontel Brown Votes Against Republican Rescissions Package

Congresswoman Shontel Brown opposed H.R. 4, opposing cuts to federal investments in public broadcasting and foreign aid.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11) voted against H.R. 4, a Republican proposal aimed at rescinding federal investments previously approved with bipartisan backing. The bill targets funding cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid. Brown criticized the bill as "reckless," asserting that it prioritizes political agendas over essential public services.

She expressed concerns that the cuts would undermine local journalism and vital emergency alert systems, stating, “If Republicans can afford tax breaks for billionaires, they can afford Big Bird.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shontel M. Brown Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shontel M. Brown is worth $32.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 435th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Brown has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Shontel M. Brown's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Brown.

Shontel M. Brown Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Shontel M. Brown:

H.R.4392: To authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to increase early detection of and intervention for uterine fibroids, and for other purposes.

H.R.4158: Ensuring Fee-Free Benefit Transactions Act of 2025

H.R.4094: Electronic Consent Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3749: HER Act

H.R.3506: Healthy Food Financing Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2489: Hunger-Free Future Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Shontel M. Brown on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Brown.

Shontel M. Brown Fundraising

Shontel M. Brown recently disclosed $185.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 460th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.1% came from individual donors.

Brown disclosed $80.8K of spending. This was the 568th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Brown disclosed $972.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 307th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Shontel M. Brown's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.