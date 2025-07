Press Release: Congresswoman Shontel Brown Releases Statement on GENIUS and CLARITY Acts

Congresswoman Shontel Brown expresses concerns over the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts, citing insufficient consumer protections and potential conflicts of interest.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11) issued a statement regarding her position on the GENIUS Act (S. 1582) and the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). She emphasized the need for "clear, consistent, and forward-looking regulation" on cryptocurrency that protects consumers while supporting innovation.

Brown expressed concerns about the legislation, stating, "I voted against the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts because they fail to adequately address abuse and instead open the door to corruption." She highlighted issues such as conflict of interest loopholes and insufficient consumer protections.

Shontel M. Brown Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shontel M. Brown is worth $32.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 435th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Brown has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Shontel M. Brown's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Brown.

Shontel M. Brown Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Shontel M. Brown:

H.R.4392: To authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to increase early detection of and intervention for uterine fibroids, and for other purposes.

H.R.4158: Ensuring Fee-Free Benefit Transactions Act of 2025

H.R.4094: Electronic Consent Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3749: HER Act

H.R.3506: Healthy Food Financing Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2489: Hunger-Free Future Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Shontel M. Brown on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Brown.

Shontel M. Brown Fundraising

Shontel M. Brown recently disclosed $185.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 460th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.1% came from individual donors.

Brown disclosed $80.8K of spending. This was the 568th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Brown disclosed $972.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 307th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Shontel M. Brown's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

