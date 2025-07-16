Press Release: Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth Votes to Advance Bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act

Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth voted to advance the bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act, outlining key provisions.

Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth (MD-03) voted to advance the bipartisan FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) from the House Armed Services Committee. Following a lengthy debate, she highlighted the bill's enhancements for military readiness and supports for servicemembers and their families, as well as protections for civilian employee rights.

Elfreth noted that the legislation includes her contributions aimed at improving installation resilience against climate change and expanding support services for military families. She emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and measures addressing harmful behaviors within the military.

The NDAA, a long-standing bipartisan effort, incorporates multiple provisions from Elfreth, focusing on environmental resilience, women's health in the military, and advancing cybersecurity initiatives, reflecting her commitment to enhancing military operations and support systems.

