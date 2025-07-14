Press Release: Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth Joins Maryland Delegation in Urging IRS to Expedite Tax Refunds for Financially Strained Taxpayers

Congresswoman Elfreth and Maryland lawmakers urged the IRS to expedite tax refunds for financially challenged constituents.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth (MD-03), along with several Maryland lawmakers, has sent a joint letter to IRS Commissioner Billy Long expressing concerns about the agency's procedures for expediting federal tax refunds for individuals facing financial difficulties. The letter states that current practices require taxpayers to provide documentation of immediate consequences to have their cases expedited, which often leads to delays that exacerbate financial hardship. The lawmakers highlighted specific cases, including that of a single mother who experienced significant delays in receiving her refund after submitting the required documentation.

Additionally, the delegation pointed out ongoing issues faced by Maryland businesses that have waited for tax refunds related to the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, despite demonstrating financial hardship. They urged the IRS to review and reform existing processes, suggesting a reduction in documentation requirements and improvements in interdepartmental communication to facilitate timelier assistance for those in urgent need. The full text of the letter is available online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sarah Elfreth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sarah Elfreth is worth $8.0K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 441st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Elfreth has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sarah Elfreth's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Elfreth.

Sarah Elfreth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sarah Elfreth:

H.R.4294: To direct the Secretary of Commerce to establish a pilot program with respect to the sale of blue catfish caught within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

H.R.1989: Protect Our Probationary Employees Act

You can track bills proposed by Sarah Elfreth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Elfreth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.