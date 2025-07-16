Press Release: Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro Responds to Killing of Sayfollah Musallet

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro condemns the killing of Sayfollah Musallet and calls for an investigation and accountability.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) condemned the killing of Sayfollah Musallet, a Palestinian-American citizen, by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. In her statement, she expressed outrage over the incident and described it as "brutal," condemning both the violence and the reported obstruction of medical assistance.

DeLauro called for an inquiry by the U.S. Department of State and the FBI into Musallet’s death, highlighting the increase in violence against Palestinian communities. She emphasized the need for action against Israeli officials supporting such extremism and advocating for humanitarian aid access.

Alongside her grief for Musallet's family, DeLauro called for a ceasefire and negotiations to address the ongoing conflict, pointing to the need for accountability from the U.S. government regarding violence in the region.

