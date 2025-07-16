Press Release: Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro Critiques Trump Administration on Destruction of $12 Million in Humanitarian Aid Supplies

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro criticizes the Trump administration for destroying $12 million in lifesaving contraceptives and HIV-prevention supplies.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has issued a statement concerning the planned destruction of $12 million worth of contraceptives and HIV-prevention supplies intended for developing nations. She criticized the Trump Administration for allowing these humanitarian aid supplies to be wasted instead of being utilized or redistributed.

DeLauro claimed that the Administration's efforts to eliminate perceived corruption within aid organizations have led to a detrimental outcome, stating, “People will die because of this decision.” She also highlighted broken promises regarding aid delivery despite assurances from Secretary Rubio about continued assistance.

The congresswoman labeled this situation as an "egregious waste" of taxpayer funds and called for accountability, emphasizing the critical nature of these supplies in combating diseases like HIV.

Rosa L. DeLauro Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rosa L. DeLauro is worth $3.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 187th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeLauro has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rosa L. DeLauro's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeLauro.

Rosa L. DeLauro Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rosa L. DeLauro:

H.R.4253: Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act of 2025

H.R.3508: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

H.R.3335: Children Don't Belong on Tobacco Farms Act

H.R.2763: American Family Act

H.R.1974: Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.1564: Ethan's Law

You can track bills proposed by Rosa L. DeLauro on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeLauro.

Rosa L. DeLauro Fundraising

Rosa L. DeLauro recently disclosed $127.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 417th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 48.6% came from individual donors.

DeLauro disclosed $217.5K of spending. This was the 174th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

DeLauro disclosed $135.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 631st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rosa L. DeLauro's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

